LIC Housing Finance Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 232 Vacancies

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has invited applications for 232 apprentice positions under its Apprenticeship Program-010. The programme aims to provide fresh graduates with practical work experience, professional skills and knowledge of the financial services sector. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from October 20 to November 1, 2026. The apprenticeship will run for 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 14,150 to Rs 16,650, depending on their training location. Interested applicants should review the eligibility conditions, examination schedule and application procedure before completing the registration process.

Click here: LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria And Stipend

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed graduation in any stream from a university or institute recognised by UGC or AICTE.

Applicants must have completed graduation in any stream from a university or institute recognised by UGC or AICTE. Age limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age as of October 1, 2026.

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age as of October 1, 2026. Previous apprenticeship: Candidates must not have an ongoing, terminated or completed apprenticeship contract with another organisation.

Candidates must not have an ongoing, terminated or completed apprenticeship contract with another organisation. Training period: The apprenticeship will continue for 12 months.

The apprenticeship will continue for 12 months. Monthly stipend: Selected candidates will receive Rs 16,650 in specified metropolitan cities and Rs 14,150 in other cities.

The programme offers on-the-job training and is not a regular employment opportunity. LIC HFL is not obligated to provide permanent employment after the apprenticeship ends.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must complete the application and examination formalities within the prescribed schedule. The important dates mentioned in the notification are as follows:

Application window: October 20 to November 1, 2026

October 20 to November 1, 2026 Last date to pay the examination fee: November 1, 2026

November 1, 2026 Online entrance examination: November 7, 2026

November 7, 2026 Document verification and personal interview: November 15, 2026

November 15, 2026 Engagement letters: Tentatively in the third week of November 2026

Tentatively in the third week of November 2026 Training commencement: Tentatively in the fourth week of November 2026

The selection process includes an online entrance examination, followed by document verification and a personal interview for shortlisted candidates.

The online examination will carry 100 marks and consist of 100 questions, with a duration of 60 minutes. The paper will cover four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying 25 marks.