LIC Housing Finance Ltd Invites Applications for 180 Posts, Check Selection Process, Salary

LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 180 Junior Assistant posts across multiple states. The application process has begun, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal until April 30, 2026. Applicants are required to submit their forms via the "Careers" section on the LIC HFL website. The application fee can be paid online within the same period.

Candidates will also have the option to edit their submitted forms until April 30, while the final printout of the application can be downloaded till May 15.

Eligibility and Vacancy Details

Candidates applying for the Junior Assistant post must be graduates in any discipline with at least 55 per cent marks from a recognised university.

The age limit is 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2026. Additionally, applicants must possess basic computer knowledge. The vacancies are available across several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will consist of two stages, an online examination followed by an interview.

The written test will be of 120 minutes duration and include 200 objective-type questions covering English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, and Computer Knowledge.

A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect response. Candidates shortlisted from the exam will be called for the interview round.

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 20,000 per month, along with allowances such as house rent allowance, medical benefits, provident fund, and meal allowance.

The total annual salary will range between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 4.98 lakh, with performance-based incentives and annual increments.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill out the application form, verify all details before final submission, and ensure consistency in personal information to avoid disqualification.