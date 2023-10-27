Last Date To Apply For Final Round Counselling For Specialty Courses In Medicine Out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counseling for DNB (Post Diploma) seats that have remained vacant subsequent to conclusion of the third round of counseling.

As per the schedule released, the login by the candidates and payment of the first year course fee to participate in the Final Mop-up round can be done from November 1, 2023 to November 6, 2023.

The filling of choices or options for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling has been scheduled from November 1-6 till 5 pm.

The process of allotting hospitals to the candidates will be conducted during November 7-8, 2023. The result of the allotment of the seats will be announced on November 9, 2023. The physical joining at the allotted hospital will be held during November 9-15, 2023.

Candidates who do not join their allotted institute in the Final (Mop -up) Round of counseling by the stipulated date i.e November 15, 2023 will lose their DNB (Post Diploma) seat and their first year course fee shall be forfeited.

Candidates who are already registered for the DNB-PDCET 2023 counseling and have not been offered any seat during the first, second and third round of counseling, will only be eligible for the Final (Mop-up) round of counseling.

Those who have been allotted a DNB (Post Diploma) seat in the any of these three rounds of counseling but have failed to join the allocated institute shall be ineligible for participation in Final (Mop-up) round of counseling.



No new registrations are permitted for the Final (Mop-up) round.