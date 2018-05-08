2 Scholarships Announced By Kuwaiti Government For Higher Secondary Level In Islamic Studies

The student applying for the scholarship must be between 13-15 years on October 1 of the year of nomination. The student must also have studied Arabic, English, or French languages for about 4 years.
Students would need to produce relevant certificates to prove their eligibility for the scholarship. The information in each certificate should be in accordance with the Birth Certificate, Bio-Data, and the passport of the student and should mention the real age of the student.
The student must also obtain a medical certificate from any recognized hospital of their country approved by the Ministry of Health certifying that they are free from all infectious disease. Also, the applicant should not have any physical disability. Applicant, if selected, will have to undergo a medical test in the State of Kuwait.
CommentsThe application process details and the required documents to be submitted is available on the MHRD website.
Click here for more Education News