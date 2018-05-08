2 Scholarships Announced By Kuwaiti Government For Higher Secondary Level In Islamic Studies Government of Kuwait has announced two scholarships for Indian students for Higher Secondary Level (Islamic Studies) for the academic year 2018-19.

Kuwait National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, Government of Kuwait, has announced two scholarships for Indian students for Higher Secondary Level (Islamic Studies) for the academic year 2018-19. The last date to send the applications for the scholarship to the Ministry of Human Resource Development is May 31, 2018 by 5 pm. Students who plan to apply for the scholarship should have completed 6-8 years of regular education with distinction marks and should have obtained the preliminary degree equivalent to it.



The student applying for the scholarship must be between 13-15 years on October 1 of the year of nomination. The student must also have studied Arabic, English, or French languages for about 4 years.



Students would need to produce relevant certificates to prove their eligibility for the scholarship. The information in each certificate should be in accordance with the Birth Certificate, Bio-Data, and the passport of the student and should mention the real age of the student.



The student must also obtain a medical certificate from any recognized hospital of their country approved by the Ministry of Health certifying that they are free from all infectious disease. Also, the applicant should not have any physical disability. Applicant, if selected, will have to undergo a medical test in the State of Kuwait.



The application process details and the required documents to be submitted is available on the MHRD website.



Click here for more



