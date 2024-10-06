KRCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration For 190 Posts Begins, Check Details

KRCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is inviting applications for apprentice positions. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official KRCL website at konkanrailway.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill 190 vacancies. Candidates can apply until November 2, 2024.

The official notification states: "Candidates are required to register themselves online with the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme portal and have a valid approved NATS ID, else their candidature will be rejected at the time of document verification."

Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering: 30 posts

Electrical Engineering: 20 posts

Electronics Engineering: 10 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 20 posts

Diploma (Civil): 30 posts

Diploma (Electrical): 20 posts

Diploma (Electronics): 10 posts

Diploma (Mechanical): 20 posts

General Stream Graduates: 30 posts

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of September 1, 2024 (born between September 1, 1999, and September 1, 2006). Upper age relaxation is available, with 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC-NCL candidates, subject to submission of the required documents during document verification.

Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 4500 per month for Graduate Apprentices and Rs 4000 per month for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (Establishment's share).

Duration Of Training

The training period will be one year, as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973.

Selection Process

The total marks obtained across all years/semesters will be summed to calculate the aggregate percentage, which will be used to prepare the merit list. No rounding off will be applied, and no specific weightage will be given to any particular semester or year.

In the case of two candidates having the same marks, preference will be given to the older candidate. If their dates of birth are also the same, the candidate who passed the matriculation exam earlier will be selected.

