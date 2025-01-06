Kolkata Metro Hiring For Apprentice Positions, Apply by January 22

Kolkata Metro is hiring for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 128 positions. The application process began on December 23 and will remain open until January 22.

Available Positions:

Fitter: 82 positions

Electrician: 28 positions

Machinist: 9 positions

Welder: 9 positions

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard or hold an equivalent qualification (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised board.

They must also possess a National Trade Certificate in the relevant trade, issued by NCVT or SCVT.

The age limit for applicants is between 15 and 24 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on merit, determined by the details provided in their online applications. The merit list will be prepared by averaging the percentage of marks obtained in both the 10th-grade and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both.

Application Fee:

An application fee of Rs 100 is required.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates and women are exempt from this fee.

Payments can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking.

Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the Kolkata Metro's official website

Click on the Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter the required details.

Submit the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Take a printout for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Metro Railway Kolkata website.