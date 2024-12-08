Kolkata Metro Announces Vacancies For 128 Apprentice Posts, Check Application Deadline, Other Key Details

Kolkata Metro is currently accepting applications for apprentice roles. Interested and qualified individuals can submit their applications through the official website. This recruitment initiative will fill 128 positions within the organisation. The application process will commence on December 23 and conclude on January 22.

Available Positions:

Fitter: 82 positions

Electrician: 28 positions

Machinist: 9 positions

Welder: 9 positions

Eligibility Requirements:

Candidates must have passed their 10th grade or an equivalent qualification (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% marks from a recognised board. Additionally, they should possess a National Trade Certificate in the respective trade, issued by NCVT or SCVT. The candidate's age must be between 15 and 24 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on merit, which will be determined by the details provided in their online application. The merit list will be created by averaging the percentage of marks obtained in both the 10th-grade and ITI exams, giving equal weight to both results.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories, as well as women, are exempt from this fee. Payment can be made using methods like Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official Metro Railway Kolkata website.