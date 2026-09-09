Know Your World: Where Is The World's 'Smallest' University Campus?

A university campus does not always need a large building or a huge number of classrooms. The University of the South Pacific's Tuvalu Campus is one such example.

Located in Funafuti, Tuvalu, the campus is part of the University of the South Pacific (USP), a regional university serving students across Pacific island countries. Recent reports have described the Tuvalu campus as the world's smallest university campus. It has just three classrooms in one building.

Where Is The Campus?

The Tuvalu Campus is located in Funafuti, the capital of Tuvalu, a small island country in the Pacific Ocean.

The campus is one of the regional campuses of the University of the South Pacific. USP's main campus is in Suva, Fiji.

How Many Students Study There?

Despite its small size, the campus serves around 330 students each semester, according to USP.

Students can take courses through different modes of study, including online and blended learning. This allows students in Tuvalu to study without having to leave the country for every course.

When Was It Started?

The Tuvalu Campus began as an extension centre in the early 1980s. It initially provided courses through print-based learning.

Over the years, the campus added online and other forms of learning. Students can now take certificate, diploma and degree-level programmes through USP.

What Facilities Are Available?

The campus has three classrooms, along with a library, computer laboratory and other facilities. It also has rooms for audio and video conferencing to support students taking courses through distance and online learning.

Why Is It Called The Smallest University Campus?

The description comes from reports about the size of the Tuvalu campus. A July 2026 report noted that the campus operates from a single building with three classrooms.

However, "world's smallest university campus" is not an official title given by the University of the South Pacific (USP) or through a global university ranking. USP confirms the campus's location, facilities and student numbers, but does not use this title on its official website.