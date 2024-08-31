KLEE Result 2024: 5-Year And 3-Year LLB Exam Results To Be Out Soon

KLEE Result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will soon release the results of the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 for the LLB programs. Candidates who have taken the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, once they are released. The exam was conducted on August 18.

KLEE Result 2024: Steps to Download the Results

Visit the official website of KLEE, cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KLEE 2024 result link

Provide the application number and password

View and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "Separate category-wise lists will be published for Community Reservation, Special Reservation, Persons with Disabilities, and EWS reservation. Candidates are advised to verify the various merit/category lists published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, and satisfy themselves regarding their position in the list, such as inclusion under different categories, eligibility for communal/special reservations, etc."

KLEE 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have passed the LLB examination (five-year or three-year course) with a minimum of 50% marks from any university in Kerala or any other universities recognized by the University of Kerala. However, there is no upper age limit for admission to the LLM program.

KLEE 2024: Entrance Examination Pattern

The entrance examination was a computer-based test and was held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. The exam will consist of 200 objective-type questions and will last for 2 hours. The questions will be at the level of the LLB examination.