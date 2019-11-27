Kiren Rijiju Lauds Kendriya Vidyalayas For Record Plogging On Gandhi Jayanti

Plog run is about 'Picking up Litter while doing Jogging'.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in what can be said to be the largest plogging attempted by a single school chain in one day. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr Rijiju, awarded a Certificate of Recognition to KVS for organizing the plogging event on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). The award was received by the Commissioner of KVS, Santosh Kumar Mall.

Congratulations to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and it's Commissioner @SantoshKMall1 for organising largest #Plogging event on 2nd October 2019. Around 7.5L participants from 1200+ KVs collected 48000kg litter during this event. #FitIndiaMovement#SwachhBharathttps://t.co/aA6dnrAu2c — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2019

In the plog run, which is about 'Picking up Litter while doing Jogging', around 7.5 lakh students and staff from more than 1200 KVs had participated. They had collected 48,000 kgs of litter during this event.

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to promote 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', people were encouraged to participate in plogging.

In his radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's perhaps first ''plogger'' Ripudaman Belvi. He said while plogging is in use in foreign countries, in India, Mr Belvi has promoted it in India to a great extent

Today, Mr Rijiju is attending the Fit India Week celebrations at KV Andrews Ganj, Delhi. He tried his hands on Archery and traditional games like GulliDanda and PitthuGaram games with the students, said KVS in its tweet.

