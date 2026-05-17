Kerala SSLC Class 10th Revaluation Starts: Check Direct Link, Fee, And More Here

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Revaluation Starts: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 application process after announcing the Class 10 results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply online for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts through the official SSLC portal. This year, around 4 lakhs students appeared for the examination, out of which 4,10,456 qualified for higher studies. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.07%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys secured 98.93%. Around 30,514 students scored A+ in all subjects.

Direct Link: Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Process Starts

The board has opened the facility for students who want their answer sheets rechecked or believe they deserved higher marks in the examination. Candidates can apply for:

Revaluation of answer sheets

Scrutiny of marks

Photocopy of answer scripts

However, the board clarified that these services will not be available for the IT paper. Students applying for revaluation do not need to separately apply for scrutiny for the same paper.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026: Important Instructions for Students

Revaluation, photocopy, and scrutiny facilities will not be available for the IT paper.

Students applying for revaluation do not need to separately apply for scrutiny for the same subject.

The application fee is Rs 400 for revaluation, Rs 200 for photocopy of answer scripts, and Rs 50 for scrutiny per paper.

Candidates must submit the printed copy of the application form along with the required fee to the Headmaster of the examination centre where they appeared for the exam.

Only those applications that are fee-paid and confirmed by the Headmaster (HM) will be considered for revaluation, photocopy, or scrutiny.

Students are advised to carefully verify their marks before applying for revaluation or scrutiny and complete the process within the official deadline announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.