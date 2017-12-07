Kerala DHSE Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam Result 2017 Out

DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination October 2017 Result: How To Check
Step 1: The candidates, who are searching for the results, may logon to the official results portal of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination-October 2017' link.
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click Submit
Step 5: Check your results
On www.dhsekerala.gov.in website, the candidates may click on the 'Results' link given on the right side and then follow the steps given above.
About Kerala DHSE
In pursuance of the National Policy on Education the Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in the year 1990. The Directorate is envisaged as a central agency of the state government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carryout academic and administrative responsibilities.
