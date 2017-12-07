Kerala DHSE Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam Result 2017 Out



DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination October 2017 Result: How To Check

DHSE Kerala has released the second year higher secondary equivalency exam result 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official result hosting portal of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. The exam was held in October 2017. Candidates can also find result related updates at dhsekerala.gov.in. DHSE had postponed the exam dates for some of the plus one and plus two (first year and second year) equivalency examinations. The examinations scheduled from 8-10 October had been rescheduled to 20-22 October.Step 1: The candidates, who are searching for the results, may logon to the official results portal of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination-October 2017' link.Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and date of birthStep 4: Click SubmitStep 5: Check your resultsOn www.dhsekerala.gov.in website, the candidates may click on the 'Results' link given on the right side and then follow the steps given above.In pursuance of the National Policy on Education the Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in the year 1990. The Directorate is envisaged as a central agency of the state government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carryout academic and administrative responsibilities.