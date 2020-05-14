KEAM Applicants Will Be Allowed To Change Exam Centres

KEAM 2020: At present, the application portal is open for rectifying the application forms.

For Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy/ Architecture/ Medical & Medical allied courses (KEAM-2020), applicants will be given one-time chance to change the option for exam city. This facility will open in June and candidates can select a another city to take the exam. This information was given by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

He has also said that admission to lateral entry into engineering courses, for those who have completed polytechnic course, will not be held through a separate exam. Instead admissions will be made on the basis of marks by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations," the CM said.

At present, the application portal is open for rectifying the application forms. The option to edit forms is available at the official website of Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. "Candidates can also verify the allowed details of their claim such as personal details, reservation status and other benefits in the profile," the official notification reads.

"Candidates who have complaints, if any regarding the details shown in the profile page can sent their complaints through e-mail (ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in) / by Post to the Office of the CEE, 5th floor, Housing Board Building, Santhi Nagar, Trivandrum before 5.00 pm on 25th May 2020. Do not send the printout of any documents/certificates to the Office of CEE for any reservation/claim," the notice also reads.

