Karnataka SSLC Results To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will announce the results for the Karnataka SSLC 2024 on May 9. Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the KSEAB tomorrow. The results will be out around 10:30 am on the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The results will be declared at a press conference scheduled for tomorrow at Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, Malleswaram, Bangalore.

Nearly 8 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state this year. Out of these, 4.5 lakh are male and 4.3 lakh are female students. The SSLC examination were held between March 25 and April 6. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024.

Steps to check the results

Step 1- Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

Step 2- On the Homepage click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Results.

Step 3- Click on the link and enter your details, including registration number and date of birth.

Step 4- Submit after completing your information.

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen.