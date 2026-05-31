Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Out: Here's How To Download Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 online. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now access their scorecards through the official result portal. The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted between May 18 and May 25, 2026, for students seeking to improve their marks or clear subjects from the main examination.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready to download the provisional marks card and carefully verify all information mentioned in the result document. Earlier, KSEAB had announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Result 2026 on April 23. During that examination cycle, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.1%.

Direct Link: Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026

How To Download Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the "SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026" link

Enter registration number and required login credentials

Submit the details to access the result

Download and save the provisional marks card

Take a printout for future admission and verification purposes

Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements regarding original marks cards and further admission-related procedures.

Details Mentioned on Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Scorecard

After downloading the marks card, students are advised to carefully cross-check these details:

Candidate's name

Registration or roll number

Subject-wise scores

Overall marks secured

Qualifying status

Name of the school

Examination-related information

Students noticing any error or mismatch in the scorecard should immediately contact their school authorities or the concerned board officials for correction.