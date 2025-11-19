Karnataka Launches Affordable, State-Built AI Computer "KEO", Built on DSERT Syllabus

Karnataka AI Computer 2025: Karnataka has launched state-built AI computers for students, engineers, creators, innovators, small businesses, and households to bridge the digital access gap. The model, named KEO, is a compact and affordable AI computer designed to support academic work, coding, online classes, and hybrid learning. This was announced by Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, during the pre-event curtain-raiser of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The device also features an on-device AI core, allowing AI applications to run locally without internet access.

Developed by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT in collaboration with KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), the device stands for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source (KEO) and aims to make intelligent computing accessible at the grassroots and empower citizens across Karnataka, officials said.

AI Model

The AI agent (chatbot) integrated into the computer is "BUDDH", India's first local AI agent trained on Karnataka's DSERT syllabus. The syllabus, developed by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), serves as the curriculum guide for students, a teaching aid for educators, and a resource for parents and the public.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser of BTS 2025, Kharge said, "Karnataka is launching its own affordable AI personal computer. This is the first time anywhere in the world that a state has taken such a bold and disruptive step." He added that "KEO embodies the spirit of Karnataka - designed, developed, and assembled here by local startups and Kannadigas."

The minister said the device has been built to ensure that "every student, engineer, creator, innovator, and household has access to powerful, intelligent computing at the grassroots, not just at the top of the pyramid." He noted that fewer than 10 percent of Indian households currently own a computer.

What Does KEO Run On? Key Features

The computer is powered by a RISC-V processor, an open-source architecture widely used in systems, IoT devices, AI projects, high-performance computing, and data centers. It runs on a Linux-based operating system. KEO provides offline support and comes preloaded with learning tools, productivity apps, and various programming utilities.

It also offers 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI support, and audio jack ports.

KEO Advantages

KEO aims to enable digital learning, skill development, and entrepreneurship while creating pathways for equal digital access. Its broader goal is to empower citizens to participate more effectively in the digital economy.