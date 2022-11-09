Karnataka Government Withdraws Order Directing Principals To Bring PU Students To Prime Minister's Event

Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its circular directing the principals of all the government and private Pre-University colleges in the Bengaluru Rural district to send students to the Prime Minister’s event here on November 11. In its circular issued on Tuesday, the education department said as per the decision taken in a meeting with the principals of all the PU Colleges in Bengaluru Rural, the institutions have to bring their students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event.

The principals were asked to mobilise students for the programme and they will be held accountable for any lapse in adhering to the order, it said. The PM is scheduled to visit the city on Friday to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and a 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

