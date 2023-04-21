Karnataka Board Pre-University Exam Results Announced. Here's How To Download

Karnataka second PUC results were declared today.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on Friday announced its second pre-university certificate (PUC), or Class 12, results online. The marksheet and other details are available on the official website karresults.nic.in. Students can also check pue.karnataka.gov.in for updates. The Karnataka PUC exams were held from March 9 to 29 at various exam centres notified by the state board. The exams were conducted in single shift - 10.15am to 1.30pm. According to local media report, around seven lakh students appeared for Karnataka PUCII exams.

According to Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board press release, 5.24 lakh students passed, taking the pass percentage to 74.67 per cent.

The Science stream has highest pass percentage at 85.71 per cent, followed by Commerce at 75.89 per cent, according to the press release.

How to check Karnataka Second PUC Results?

The candidates need to visit the official site karresults.nic.in

The home page has a direct link on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

They then need to enter the required details like registration number and subject combination and click on submit

The result will open, which can be downloaded as a soft copy on the computer of other electronic devices

When it comes to district-wise results, Dakshina Kannada has the highest number of successful candidates, followed by Udupi.