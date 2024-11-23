Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration For Customer Service Associates Begins, Check Details

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Karnataka Bank has started the registration process for Customer Service Associates (CSA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts by visiting the official website, karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Opening date of online registration gateway/payment of fee: November 20, 2024

Closing date of online registration gateway/payment of fee: November 30, 2024

Tentative date of examination: December 15, 2024

The official notification reads: "Selected candidates will have to undergo an 'Induction Training Programme' at the Bank's Staff Training College, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank at their own cost. On successful completion of the said training programme, they will be posted to any of the Branches/Offices of the Bank."

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/Unreserved/Other Backward Classes/Others: Rs 700 plus applicable taxes

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes: Rs 600 plus applicable taxes

Candidates must make payments through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, or Mobile Wallets.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Educational Criteria

Candidates must have graduated in any discipline from a university/institution/board recognised by the Government.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria

Candidates must be a maximum of 26 years old as of November 1, 2024. However, aspirants must have been born on or after November 2, 1998.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Examination

The exam will consist of 200 questions worth 200 marks. A total time of 2 hours and 15 minutes will be provided to complete the exam. All questions will be in English only, with each containing 5 options.

The online exam will be divided into the following sections: