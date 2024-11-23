Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration For Customer Service Associates Begins, Check Details

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
Opening date of online registration gateway/payment of fee: November 20, 2024
Closing date of online registration gateway/payment of fee: November 30, 2024
Tentative date of examination: December 15, 2024
The official notification reads: "Selected candidates will have to undergo an 'Induction Training Programme' at the Bank's Staff Training College, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank at their own cost. On successful completion of the said training programme, they will be posted to any of the Branches/Offices of the Bank."
Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
General/Unreserved/Other Backward Classes/Others: Rs 700 plus applicable taxes
Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes: Rs 600 plus applicable taxes
Candidates must make payments through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, or Mobile Wallets.
Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Educational Criteria
Candidates must have graduated in any discipline from a university/institution/board recognised by the Government.
Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria
Candidates must be a maximum of 26 years old as of November 1, 2024. However, aspirants must have been born on or after November 2, 1998.
Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Examination
The exam will consist of 200 questions worth 200 marks. A total time of 2 hours and 15 minutes will be provided to complete the exam. All questions will be in English only, with each containing 5 options.
The online exam will be divided into the following sections:
- Reasoning
- English Language
- Computer Knowledge
- General Awareness (with special reference to the Banking Industry)
- Numerical Ability