Karnataka 2nd PUC Provisional Time Table Released, Check Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2019: Provisional Date Sheet Released, Check Here

Department of Pre-University Education of Government of Karnataka has released the provisional time table for conducting second Pre-University Certificate or PUC annual examination during March 2019. The stake holders may raise their objections, if any, to the recently released time table and the concern should be sent to Joint Director (Exam) on or before November 28, 2018. According to the 2nd PUC time table released by the Department of PUE, the examinations will start on March 1, 2019 and will be concluded on March 18, 2019.

According to the provisional PUC II time table, the examinations will start with History, Physics and Basic Maths on March 1, 2019 and will be concluded with English paper.

Provisional PUC II Time Table 2019: Check Here

Here is the provisional time table released for the PUC second year annual examinations scheduled for March 2019:

(Order: Date, subjects)

March 1, 2019: History, Physics, Basic Maths

March 2, 2019: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

March 5, 2019: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

March 6, 2019: Logic, Geology, Education, Science

March 7, 2019: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics

March 8, 2019: Urdu, Sanskrit

March 9, 2019: Political Science, Statistics

March 11, 2019: Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry

March 12, 2019: Geography, Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

March 13, 2019: Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 14, 2019: Economics, Biology

March 15, 2019: Hindi

March 16, 2019: Kannada

March 18, 2019: English

According to the release by the Karnataka Department of PUE, objections received after November 28, 2018 date will not be considered. The Department said the final 2nd PUC time table will be published after due consideration of objections received within the stipulated date.

