Kakatiya University December Degree Exam Time Table Released; Check Here The revised time table for Kakatiya University BCom, BA, BSc, BBA and BA(L) first year first semester and second year first semester December exams have been released.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Check Kakatiya University Degree Time Table For December Exams Here New Delhi: Kakatiya University, Warangal has published the revised time table for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BA (L) first year first semester and second year first semester examinations which are scheduled for December this year. The time table for all these Kakatiya University BCom, BA, BSc, BBA and BA(L) first year first semester and second year first semester December exams have been attached here under. The students who are searching for the Kakatiya University Time Table may check the same after scrolling down in this story.



Time table notification from Kakatiya University said: "Any omission or clash in the Time- Table may be intimated to the Controller of Examinations, K.U., Warangal immediately".



According the Kakatiya University Time Table notification, the candidates will not be allowed into examination hall after 9.00 AM for fore-noon session and 2.00 PM for after-noon session.



The Kakatiya University first year first semester and second year first semester December examinations will be held in the months of December and January.



The General English exam will be held on December 12, 2017 while the Second Language exam will be held two days after on December 14.

Kakatiya University December Degree Exam Time Table: Check here

The candidates who are searching for revised time table of Kakatiya University first year first semester and second year first semester revised time table for December degree examinations may check the dates here:







Kakatiya University First Year First Semester And Second Year First Semester December Degree Exam Time Table



Click here for more





Kakatiya University, Warangal has published the revised time table for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BA (L) first year first semester and second year first semester examinations which are scheduled for December this year. The time table for all these Kakatiya University BCom, BA, BSc, BBA and BA(L) first year first semester and second year first semester December exams have been attached here under. The students who are searching for the Kakatiya University Time Table may check the same after scrolling down in this story.Time table notification from Kakatiya University said: "Any omission or clash in the Time- Table may be intimated to the Controller of Examinations, K.U., Warangal immediately".According the Kakatiya University Time Table notification, the candidates will not be allowed into examination hall after 9.00 AM for fore-noon session and 2.00 PM for after-noon session.The Kakatiya University first year first semester and second year first semester December examinations will be held in the months of December and January.The General English exam will be held on December 12, 2017 while the Second Language exam will be held two days after on December 14.The candidates who are searching for revised time table of Kakatiya University first year first semester and second year first semester revised time table for December degree examinations may check the dates here:Click here for more Education News