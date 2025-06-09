Joint Seat Allocation Authority Mock Seat Allotment Released, Check Here

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first mock seat allotment for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 9, 2025. Candidates who filled in the choices can check the seat allocation on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates were allotted seats based on their JEE Mains or JEE Advanced scores.

The JoSAA mock seat allotment helps students understand what seat they could get allotted based on the choices filled by them. This helps student rearrange/edit/delete/add the choices for seat allocation process.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: How To Download JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment ?

Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity board, click on "View-Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by the candidates".

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials of application number and password.

Click on "Login" button.

The mock seat allocation list will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates can refill (if they wish to) their choices for the seat allocation and accordingly, the JoSAA will prepare the mock seat allotment-2 and release it on June 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM, as per the official schedule shared by the JoSAA.

The last date to fill choices for academic programs under JoSAA is June 12, 2025 (5 PM).

The official seat allocation list for round 1 is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2025.

