JNV Admit Card For Class 9 Admission Test Released. Direct Link Here

JNV admit card is available online at the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

JNV admit card 2020 Class 9: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) has released the JNV admit card for the selection test for admissions to Class 9. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the government organisation which oversees the functioning of the JNVs, has released admit cards of the candidates who had registered for the exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates, who have registered for the JNV Class 6 admission test, will have to use their registration number and password for admit card download.

"The admit card of selection test for admission in Class IX 2020 is now available for download. Candidates have to use their Registration Number and password for JNVST 2020 Admit Card Download," an official statement published on the portal of the JNV Class 9 admission test said.

The JNV Class 9 admission test will be held on February 8, 2020, the statement said.

"Download Admit Card for class IX Lateral Entry Test-2020 to be held on 08/02/2020 from www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in," the official website said.

The JNV Class 9 admission tests will be held in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district or any other centre allotted by the NVS.

The selection test will comprise questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi totaling to 100 marks.

Difficulty level of the test paper will be of Class 8 standard.

The test will be of objective type with 2 and half hours duration without any break.

The result of the selection test may be noted from the application portal of NVS through which application is submitted. The result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by Speed post and SMS.

At present, 661 JNVs are sanctioned in 28 States and 7 Union Territories, out of which 636 are functioning.

Recently the Ministry of Human Resource Development or HRD decided to extend the reservation benefits to Other Backward Community or OBC students in JNVs and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) from Academic session 2020-21. News agency Asian News International reported yesterday that the HRD Ministry approved the decision for the extension of reservation to OBC students for admission in these centrally funded schools across India.

