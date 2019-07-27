JNUSU Says Varsity Witnessing 'Most Severe' Accommodation Crisis

JNUSU says University is witnessing 'most severe' accommodation crisis

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Friday claimed that the varsity is witnessing "one of the most severe" accommodation crisis as the administration is yet to allot rooms to hundreds of new students.

Noting that a new batch of over 3500 students has joined the campus, JNUSU general secretary Aejaz Ahmed Rather said unlike previous years, this time there was no allotment of dormitories immediately after the admission process got over.

"After much pressure from JNUSU and the new students, the Dean of Students released dormitory list for female students. However, the crisis still exists," he claimed.

Rather said he met the authorities and discussed the issue with them. "We have been given assurance that by the end of this week there will be hostel allotment for both single seaters and double seaters," he said.

He also demanded that the varsity should accommodate all the new students immediately and hostel lists for all, along with a dorm list for boys should be released without any delay.

Meanwhile, the RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ended its three-day long 'Hostel Satyagrah' on Friday.

The ABVP said despite the rain, students marched to the office of Dean of Students and forced him to release the hostel list for students. However, Rather termed the ABVP protest as "farcical". There was no immediate reaction from the varsity.

