JNUSU Polls 2018: High Court Stays JNU Decision Cancelling Candidature Of NSUI President Candidate

The Delhi High Court today put on hold the operation of JNU's order cancelling the candidature of Vikas Yadav, a President post candidate of Congress's student wing NSUI, in the upcoming polls for the JNUSU, varsity's students union. While hearing the case, Justice Siddharth Mridul of Delhi High Court said the September 7 decision of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was "unsustainable on innumerable grounds" as Yadav was not even informed what the complaint against him was that had led to the cancellation of his candidature.

JNU Students Union or JNUSU elections are scheduled to be held on September 14, 2018.

The court said the operation of the order will remain stayed till the next date of hearing on November 27, reported press Trust of India.

Earlier, NSUI had condemned the cancellation of nomination of Mr Yadav and said the JNU administration continues to shamelessly outdo itself in suppressing student rights and victimizing those standing up against its authoritarianism.

According to the organisation, Mr Yadav was sent a mail at 12:17pm on the afternoon of September 7 stating that he needs to present himself at 12.30 pm for a hearing before the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) with respect to a complaint filed against him on September 5, 2018.

"It is astonishing to note that Vikas Yadav was not informed about the complaint on the 05th or 06th September but was expected to be present before the GRC within 13 minutes of the receipt of the email. The cancellation of the nomination was deliberately timed for Friday to stop Vikas Yadav from approaching the court for immediate relief," NSUI said in a statment.

While addressing the press then, Ruchi Gupta, Joint Secretary AICC and NSUI incharge said that the cancelation of Vikas Yadav's candidature is clearly malafide and in contempt of the Court order.

"This is exactly what happened with our DUSU Presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed last year, we approached the Courts and not only did we get Rocky reinstated but we also won. Both these instances show that the administration of JNU and DU are rising in service of the ABVP by helping to knock out their opponents," she said.

Court has AGAIN allowed @NSUI President candidate to contest. DUSU (Rocky Tuseed) last year, JNUSU (Vikas Yadav) this year. Shows how totally spineless and partisan the administration is, rising repeatedly in the service of the ABVP. Shame! https://t.co/qxd5IVEcmw - Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) September 10, 2018

The AISA-SFI-DSF-AISF alliance, ABVP and NSUI had earlier announced their candidates for the JNUSU polls slated for Friday, this week.

The united-Left alliance (AISA, SFI, DSF, AISF) has fielded N Sai Balaji of the School of International Studies as its presidential candidate. Balaji belongs to the All India Students' Association (AISA).

Democratic Students' Federation's (DSF) Sarika Chaudhary, a student of the School of Social Sciences, will be contesting for the post of vice-president.

A student of the School of Social Sciences, Aejaz Ahmad Rather of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) will be standing for the post of general secretary.

All India Students' Federation's (AISF) Amutha Jayadeep, a student of the School of Social Sciences, will contest for the post of joint secretary.

NSUI has fielded Vikas Yadav of the School of International Studies for the president's post. Lijy K Babu of the School of Life Sciences will be contesting for the post of vice-president.

Md Mofizul Alam will be contesting for the post of secretary, while Ngurang Reena of the School of International Studies will be contesting for the post of joint secretary.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Lalit Pandey for the president's post, Geetashri Boruah for the vice-president's post, Ganesh Gurjar for the post of general secretary and Venkat Choubey for joint secretary's post.

(With PTI Inputs)

