JNU Postpones Online Entrance Test; NTA To Take Charge Of Exam

For its maiden online entrance test, JNU authorities have roped in the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exam. In another step which will definitely be helpful for the candidates especially belonging to remote areas, the authorities have also decided to double the number of centres. Mock test centres will also be introduced to make candidates familiar with the online tests. In its 148th academic council meeting, the varsity authority also announced that in 2019-2020 admissions nearly 1080 M.Phil and Ph.D seats will be offered for enrollment. Last year 720 research seats were on offer for admission.

Meanwhile the JNU Entrance Exam otherwise referred to as JNUEE, which was supposed to be held on December 27-30, has been postponed. '...keeping in view the difficulties of students to write the examination in December,' the varsity has decided to conduct the online test in May 2019.

JNU is the first Central University to have collaborated with the NTA, which is in its maiden year of authority as well. In October, the varsity had said that it is in the process of hiring a private vendor for managing the centres where the exams will be conducted.

This mammoth online exercise, to churn out the brightest lots, will be the biggest deciding factor this year as the students' union has been vehemently opposing its implementation. It 'negates a comprehensive evaluation of analytical, writing and other skills which are so very necessary, particularly in humanities and social sciences,' JNUSU President had said. A 12-member committee was formed in March this year to deliberate on the change in the mode of exam.

Last year more than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

So far, NTA has successfully conducted the National Eligibility Test.

