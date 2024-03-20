JNU Student Union Elections 2024: Polling On March 22, Counting To Take Place On March 24

JNUSU Elections 2024: The final list of candidates was released on March 16.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus gears up for the Student Union Election on March 22, as nomination filings commenced on Thursday, March 14. The final list of candidates, released on March 16, features a total of 7,751 registered voters set to cast their ballots. The election is being held after a four-year gap due Covid-19 pandemic.

The vote counting is scheduled for March 24. The nominations received include 45 contenders for president, 43 for vice president, 44 for general secretary, 38 for joint secretary, and 258 for councillor posts.

Under the rules set by the JNUSU Committee, candidates are prohibited from engaging in corrupt practices such as voter intimidation or bribery, with a strict campaign expenditure cap of Rs 5,000 per candidate.

The existing code dictates restrictions on campaign materials, public gatherings, and the use of campus structures.

Candidates have been directed to clean the polling area within 48 hours post-election.

In 2019, Aishe Ghosh of SFI secured victory, with the left student groups uniting under The United-Left alliance.