JIPMAT 2026 Result Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecards

JIPMAT 2026 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards by logging in with their credentials on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

JIPMAT 2026 was conducted for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Direct Link To Download JIPMAT 2026 Result

Exam Held On June 7 In CBT Mode

The NTA conducted the JIPMAT 2026 examination on June 7 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held across 81 centres in 61 cities, including one city outside India.

Over 13,800 Candidates Registered

According to the NTA, a total of 13,876 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 11,527 appeared. The overall attendance stood at 83.07 per cent.

Answer Key Challenges Reviewed Before Result

The agency had uploaded the provisional answer key, question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website from June 10 to June 12, inviting objections from candidates.

The NTA said challenges received during this period were reviewed and the final result was prepared on the basis of answer keys finalised by subject experts.

Gender-Wise Participation

Of the total registered candidates, 5,785 were female and 8,091 were male. Among those who appeared for the examination, 4,830 were female and 6,697 were male.

Admission Subject To Verification By IIMs

The NTA said the eligibility criteria, self-declaration and supporting documents of qualified candidates will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu, according to the norms prescribed by the two institutes.