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Jharkhand TET 2026 Registration Ends Today, Check Exam Date And Important Details

JTET 2026 Registration: Candidates who have not yet applied should complete the application today. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026

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Jharkhand TET 2026 Registration Ends Today, Check Exam Date And Important Details
JTET 2026 Registration process will be end today on the offcial website.

JTET 2026 Registration: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will close the registration window for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 today. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can submit their forms through the official JTET portal before the deadline.

Along with the registration schedule, JAC has also announced the exam date for JTET 2026. Candidates must ensure that all required details are correctly entered in the application form before submission. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

JTET 2026 Exam Date

The Jharkhand Academic Council has confirmed that the JTET 2026 written examination will be conducted on June 14, 2026. Registered candidates will be able to appear for the examination as per the schedule announced by the council. Details regarding admit cards, examination centres, and exam-day guidelines are expected to be released separately on the official website.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest notifications and updates related to the examination.

JTET 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for JTET 2026 varies according to category and paper selection. Check the fee details in the table below:

CategoryOne Paper Both Paper
General, EWS, BC-1, BC-2Rs 1,300Rs 1,500
SC/STRs 700Rs 800
PVTGRs 500Rs 600
DivyangRs 700Rs 800

How to Apply for JTET 2026?

  • Visit the official JTET website, jactetonline.com.
  • Click on the JTET 2026 Registration link.
  • Register using a valid mobile number and email ID.
  • Fill in the required personal and educational details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the applicable application fee.
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who have not yet applied should complete the process at the earliest. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026, and further updates will be made available through the official website.

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