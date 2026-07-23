Jharkhand Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 Postponed; New Dates Soon

JPSC Exam 2025 Postponed: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2025 until further orders. According to an official notice, the examination, which was scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2026, has been deferred due to government directions and irregularities reported in the conduct of the examination. The commission has also put on hold the remaining examinations listed in the proposed Examination Calendar 2026 until further notice. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JPSC website for the latest updates on revised examination dates.

Direct Link: JPSC Exam 2025 Postponed Official Notice

JPSC Postpones Civil Services Mains 2025: Official Notice

In its official notification issued on July 22, 2026, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) announced that the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2025, which was scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2026, has been postponed until further orders.

The commission stated, "The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination-2025... is postponed until further orders due to unavoidable circumstances." It further said that the decision was taken following government directions and irregularities in the conduct of the examination. JPSC also announced that the remaining examinations mentioned in the Proposed Examination Calendar 2026, published on July 9, have also been postponed until further notice.

Candidates Asked To Wait For Revised Examination Schedule

JPSC has also suspended the remaining examinations mentioned in the proposed Examination Calendar 2026, published on July 9, until further orders. The commission has advised candidates to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the revised examination dates and other important instructions. Aspirants should rely only on official notifications issued by JPSC, as the commission has not yet specified when the postponed examinations will be rescheduled.