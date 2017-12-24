JET 2018: Application Process Begins For Admission To PG Diploma Courses At FTII And SRFTI Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata has begun the application process for Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2018.

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata has begun the application process for Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2018. The application process starts today and the last date to apply is January 25, 2018. The entrance test will be conducted for all Film and television courses offered at FTII and SRFTI. Apart from the PG Diploma course in Acting, for all other courses, candidates who qualify in the JET will be called for orientation and interview. In case of PG Diploma in Acting, the candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for an audition.



The minimum eligibility criterion for admission to all the PG Diploma courses is a Bachelor degree. In case of PG Diploma in Sound Recording and Sound Design, applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with Physics as a subject at Senior Secondary (10+2) level.



In case of PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design, candidate must have a Bachelor degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design, or any related fields in Fine Arts or any other equivalent diploma from a recognized institute.



The application fee for general candidates is Rs. 4000 and for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs. 1250.



JET 2018



The entrance examination will be conducted on February 18, 2018. It will be of 3 hours duration and will have 100 questions. The exam will be conducted at 26 centres across the country.



