JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slips To Be Released Soon, Check Details

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release exam city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session. Students can check their slips by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place between January 22 and 31.



JEE Mains Exam 2024: Steps To Download City Slip

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, select the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link

Step 3. Enter the login details after a new page opens

Step 4. Submit the details, and the advance city intimation slip will appear

Step 5. Review the slip and download the page

Step 6. Take a printout and keep a copy for future use

JEE Main 2024: Examination Structure



The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for undergraduate engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

Important Note



Candidates don't need to appear in both sessions of JEE Main 2025. Students who register for the January session can later decide whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and requirements.

