JEE Main 2025: CSAB-NEUT Round To Increase Participation From North-Eastern States

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2025 has invited students from North-Eastern states of the country to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. An official notification by the CSAB notes that the North East holds a vast, untapped talent pool and NIT Rourkela is making dedicated efforts to inspire and encourage students from this region to enroll in JEE Main.

Recognising the unique challenges faced by students from North-Eastern states and Union Territories, CSAB provides tailored opportunities through dedicated counselling rounds. The special initiatives for North-Eastern students include:

-CSAB-NEUT Round: CSAB-2025 would also conduct CSAB-NEUT (North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories) rounds to allocate seats of many AICTE approved Institutes/Universities across India under the scheme of Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions to candidates of the North-Eastern states and Union Territories.

-CSAB Special Round: For candidates who may not secure a seat through the initial JoSAA/CSAB counselling rounds, the CSAB Special Round offers an additional chance to gain admission to NIT+ institutions.

In 2025, approximately 2,000 seats are expected to be available under the State Quota for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs within the North-Eastern states, along with around 740 seats across India under the NEUT category. Of the total seats in NITs, 50 per cent are reserved for State Quota, ensuring opportunities for students within the state, while the remaining 50 per cent are allocated under the Other State Quota, allowing North-Eastern students to seek admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs in other states as well.

After clearing the JEE Main exam, students can participate in the seat allocation process, which begins with five regular rounds conducted by JoSAA-2025 (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) for admissions to IITs and the NIT+ system. This is followed by two CSAB-special rounds, organised by CSAB-2025, to fill any remaining vacant seats in the NIT+ system, ensuring ample opportunities for deserving candidates.

Students who qualify for JEE Main can participate in the counselling process through the official website (https://csab.nic.in and https://josaa.nic.in), where they will find detailed instructions for each step, including registration, document verification, preference selection, counselling schedules, and seat allotment. By carefully following these instructions, candidates can easily navigate the counselling process.



JoSAA 2025 is jointly organised by IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela. CSAB 2025 is led by NIT Rourkela.