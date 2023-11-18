Board Marks Not Needed For Tamil Nadu Candidates 2021 Batch For Appearing In JEE Main

Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in process of inviting online application forms for Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) 2024.



In a relief to the candidates appearing for the JEE Main from Tamil Nadu, the agency has disabled the result mode field and the associated fields for marks/CGPA. The result section has been disabled to help the students as no board examinations were conducted during Covid in 2021.

NTA said that the move has been taken as it received various representations and request from the candidates of the state for appearing in the JEE Main.

An official notification on the NTA website read, "A few representations have been received from the candidates of Tamil Nadu state who have passed their class 10 or class 12 examination in the year 2021. Due to the Covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of class 10, so accordingly no marks were given on the marksheet and 'pass' is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer - "As per GO (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020- 21 are declared passed.'"

"To support the students from Tamil Nadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online application form of JEE (Main)-2024, when candidate selects 'Passing year' as 2021 with 'School Board' as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the result mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021," the notification added.

The same rule will be applied for those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, School board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary) and paid the fee. The percentage of marks will remain invisible in the online application form of JEE (Main) 2024.

The dates for JEE Main Session 1 have been scheduled between January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024. The session 2 will be held between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024.