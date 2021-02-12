Dress Code To Electronic Devices, JEE Main 2021 Official Exam Guidelines Released

JEE Main 2021 Official Exam Guidelines Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the February session on its official website on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The admit card consists of three pages- page 1 contains the details of examination centre and self-declaration (undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, page 2 has “important instruction for candidates", and page 3 has “advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19". The candidate has to download all three pages.

For the JEE Main exam scheduled from February 23 to 26, entrance to the examination hall is subject to the production of the JEE Main admit card 2021. The JEE Main hall ticket carries details of the exam centre, time etc. This year, in a first, NTA has devised three separate links to download JEE Main admit card. With three direct links active at the same time on the NTA’s official site, more number of candidates will be able to access their hall tickets. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both Paper 1 for admission to Engineering programmes and Paper 2 for admission to Architecture programmes. JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts, forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will ensure the health and safety of the candidates appearing for the exam by implementing adequate measures and safety protocols without compromising the high standards, sanitation and fairness in the conduct of the examination.

Candidates will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and ensure their fellow candidates’ safety and health.

Below is the list of guidelines issued by the authorities:

1. As a precaution for COVID-19, the candidate must reach the JEE Main exam centre at the time as indicated against reporting/entry time in the admit card.

2. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time.

3. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the examination room/ hall before the end of the examination.

4. On completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out, one at a time only. All candidates are required to download and read carefully the instructions and advisory for COVID-19 given with the admit card and strictly adhere to them.

6. The admit card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the prospectus/information bulletin.

8. Candidates are advised to verify the location of the exam venue a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of the test.

9. If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit the centre early for thorough checking and mandatory frisking.

10. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card and undertaking, valid ID proof and proper frisking. Frisking through a handheld metal detector (HHMD) will be carried out without physical touch.

11. Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue :

a) Personal transparent water bottle

b) Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

c) A simple transparent ballpoint pen

d) Admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

e) Additional passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet

f) Original valid ID proof

g) Mask and gloves

12. Before reaching the centre, candidates must enter the required details in the self-declaration (undertaking) in legible handwriting, paste the photograph and put thumb impression at the appropriate place on the admit card. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged.

13. Candidate must carry “any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government’ — PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter |ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (with the photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with photo. All other ID/photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in the mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof.

14. The candidate must bring PwD certificate issued by the competent authority if claiming relaxation under PwD category. The scribe must also carry his/ her own self-declaration (undertaking) regarding educational qualification, etc., passport size photograph, valid government identity and self-declaration (undertaking) regarding COVID-19 (as per above format).

15. For drawing test — part Ill of B.Arch., the candidate must bring their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. The candidates are not allowed to use watercolour on the drawing sheet.

16. Candidates are not allowed to carry any other personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phone to the examination centre. Examination officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility.

17. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted.

18. Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall/room. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of each of the sheet(s) and must drop the sheet/s in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the examination hall/room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers.

19. Duly filled in admit card must be dropped in the designated drop box while leaving the examination hall/room. Failure to do so may result in the non- evaluation of your answers.

20. No candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices. All the examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers.

21. If at any stage, it is found that the candidate has submitted multiple applications, his/her candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.

22. Candidates are advised to check updates on NTA's website nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in regularly. They should also check their mailbox on the registered e-mail address and SMS in their registered mobile number for latest updates and information regarding the exam.

23. For any clarification/assistance, you can write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in or call at Helpline number 0120-6895200