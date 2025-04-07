JEE Advanced 2025: Registrations Begin For Foreign Nationals, OCI, PIO Candidates, Check Details

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has commenced the direct registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 for foreign nationals, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). This exclusive registration window is designed for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programs at the IITs.
JEE Advanced 2025: Important Dates
Direct online registration begins for OCI/PIO(F) and foreign candidates: April 07, 2025
Online registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified candidates: April 23, 2025
Online registration closes (all candidates): May 02, 2025
Last date for fee payment for candidates who have successfully uploaded the required documents: May 05, 2025
JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to Register
- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025
- On the homepage, click on "Direct registration for Foreign National and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates"
- A new page will open where candidates can register online
- Once registration is complete, log in to your account
- Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
- Click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page
The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. The question paper will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours' duration. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers. Each question paper will have three separate sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission to IITs for undergraduate courses leading to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2025.