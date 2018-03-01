JBIMS Completes Final Placements 2018 With A Highest Salary Of Rs 30 Lakh Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has completed its final placement process for the Batch of 2018 with the highest salary of Rs 30 lakhs and an average salary of Rs 18.91 lakhs.

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has completed its final placement process for the Batch of 2018 with the highest salary of Rs 30 lakhs and an average salary of Rs 18.91 lakhs. Students were placed across sectors like BFSI & IB, Consulting, FMCG, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Telecom & Technology. A total of 69 companies participated in the campus placement process, including a host of first-time recruiters.An assessment of the average salary offered to students of JBIMS shows a steady rise - from Rs 18.13 lakhs in 2016 and Rs 18.76 lakhs in 2017 to Rs 18.91 lakhs this year."One of the key highlights of this season has been the extensive participation of India's finest, most reputable enterprises in the Final Placement Process of the Batch of 2018," Dr Anil Pande, Placement Coordinator at JBIMS said in a statement.A total of 63 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and pre-placement interviews (PPIs) were awarded to students across sectors this year.Some of the companies that offered PPOs and PPIs were Abbott, Aditya Birla Group, AkzoNobel, Arvind Brands, Capgemini, Citibank, DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, HUL, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., JSW, McKinsey & Company, Medtronic, P&G, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd., Standard Chartered, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Vodafone, etc.BFSI sector this year again proved to be the biggest recruiter with about 43% of the batch placed in this sector.Banks and Financial Institutions that participated in the process included Anand Rathi, Avendus, Axis Securities, BOB Capital Markets, CRISIL, DSP BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indiabulls, India Ratings, Indus Valley Partners, Nomura, RBL Bank, SBI Card, Spandana Sphoorty, Syngenta, YES Bank, etc.The consulting domain, which included premier consulting firms like Bristlecone, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys Consulting and McKinsey & Co., gave the batch an opportunity to pursue their career in the lucrative consulting profiles.Industry giants such as Abbott, Arvind Brands, Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Hikal, HUL, IOCL, Jubilant Foodworks, Jumbo Electronics, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé, Piramal Enterprises, Raymond, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Welspun and others reaffirmed their faith in the Institute by offering a host of attractive roles like Corporate Finance, General Management, Operations and Sales & Marketing amongst others.Companies from sectors such as IT and Technology offered coveted roles to the students.Roles in these sectors were offered by industry leaders such as Capgemini, Quality Kiosk, Samsung, TCS, Valuelabs, Vodafone, Wipro and others.The first-time recruiters on campus this year included Anand Rathi, BOB Capital Markets, Bristlecone, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Deloitte, DSP Blackrock, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Hikal, India Ratings, IOCL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Livinguard Technology, Piramal Enterprises, Pucho, Quality Kiosk, Sunteck Realty, The Quarry, UltraTech Cement, ValueLabs amongst a host of other companies. Dr. Chandrahauns Chavan, Director at JBIMS, said "Above all else, JBIMS has come to represent a legacy of academic rigour and excellence that has withstood the test of time. Our faculty and alumni, with their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, have inspired and enabled our students to prove their mettle and impress corporates from a wide range of sectors."Click here for more Education News