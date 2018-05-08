Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Programme For Research, UG Students; Check Details Japanese Government has announced MEXT scholarship for Research programmes and Undergraduate programmes.

Japanese Government Scholarship Programme For Research, UG Students New Delhi: Japanese Government has announced MEXT scholarship for Research programmes and Undergraduate programmes. The last date to apply for research scholarship is June 1 and for undergraduate scholarship is June 15, 2018. There are different eligibility criteria for Research programmes and undergraduate programmes. The Japanese government will award about three undergraduate scholarships, while the number of research scholarships will be announced later. The duration of the research scholarship is two years and of the undergraduate scholarship is five years.



The fields of study available for Research scholarship are: Japan related Humanities

Japan related Social Science

Information Technology

Mathematical Science

Physics

Chemistry and Chemical Engineering

Biology and Biotechnology

Agriculture and Fishery

Environmental Science

Pharmaceutical Science

Geology and Geoinformatics

Civil Engineering

Architecture

Material Science / Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Communications Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Aerospace Engineering

Robotics

For Undergraduate scholarship, the fields of study available are Social Sciences and Humanities, and Natural Sciences. Students can check the complete list of subject areas available on the Japanese Embassy, New Delhi official website.



Application Process



For Research Scholarship, students would need to send a preliminary application. The format for the preliminary application is available on the embassy's website and should be sent to the embassy as a doc attachment via email on scholarship-india@nd.mofa.go.jp.



In case of undergraduate scholarship, students residing in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa can collect the application form from the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata. Students residing in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should check with Consulate General of Japan in Chennai.



Students residing in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chhatisgarh and M.P. should check with Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai and students residing in Karnataka should check with Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru. Students from rest of the states and union territories can download the application form from the embassy's website.



