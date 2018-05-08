Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Programme For Research, UG Students; Check Details

The fields of study available for Research scholarship are:
- Japan related Humanities
- Japan related Social Science
- Information Technology
- Mathematical Science
- Physics
- Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
- Biology and Biotechnology
- Agriculture and Fishery
- Environmental Science
- Pharmaceutical Science
- Geology and Geoinformatics
- Civil Engineering
- Architecture
- Material Science / Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics & Communications Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Aerospace Engineering
- Robotics
For Undergraduate scholarship, the fields of study available are Social Sciences and Humanities, and Natural Sciences. Students can check the complete list of subject areas available on the Japanese Embassy, New Delhi official website.
Application Process
For Research Scholarship, students would need to send a preliminary application. The format for the preliminary application is available on the embassy's website and should be sent to the embassy as a doc attachment via email on scholarship-india@nd.mofa.go.jp.
In case of undergraduate scholarship, students residing in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa can collect the application form from the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata. Students residing in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should check with Consulate General of Japan in Chennai.
Students residing in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chhatisgarh and M.P. should check with Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai and students residing in Karnataka should check with Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru. Students from rest of the states and union territories can download the application form from the embassy's website.
