Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications For MTech In Environmental Health, Risk

Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced a new MTech programme in Environmental Health, Risk, and Safety Management. This program is designed to equip professionals with in-depth knowledge and practical skills to analyse, manage, and mitigate environmental pollution, health hazards, and workplace safety issues, particularly in industrial settings. The curriculum emphasizes leadership development and prepares graduates to support sustainable industrial practices. The deadline for application submission is October 27, 2024.

The programme focuses on addressing major challenges such as water scarcity, pollution control, industrial safety, and occupational health, with particular relevance to the Indian context. It also includes training in the implementation of environmental policies, advanced technologies, and managing systems for occupational health and safety in industrial environments. With India's increasing involvement in global environmental efforts, including climate change mitigation and achieving net-zero emissions, the program is aligned with international standards, equipping graduates to handle both domestic and global environmental challenges.

Eligibility:

Candidates must hold an MSc in Environmental Studies/Environmental Science or a BTech/BE/B Planning degree in any branch from a UGC/AICTE-recognised university or institution, with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent.

Programme Details:

Department: Environmental Science, Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Fees: Rs 45,275 per year

The duration of the course is: 2 years (4 semesters)

Entrance Examination Date: November 3, 2024

Application Process:

Applicants must complete a separate application form available on the JMI website. Admission is based on an entrance exam conducted by the university. The syllabus of the exam cab be accessed by visiting the JMI website

