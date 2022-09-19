  • Home
JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022: JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions result will be available on the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can use their JAC application number and password to get the counselling result

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 9:38 am IST

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result Expected Today, How To Check
Check JAC Chandigarh B.Tech mock counselling result at jacchd.admissions.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022: The Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh 2022 mock counselling result 2022 is expected today, September 19. The JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions result will be available on the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can use their JAC application number and password to get the counselling result.

The mock allotment result will be provisional in nature, the final round seat allotment result will be released on September 20.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counselling: Essential Documents For Verification Purpose

  1. Class 12 mark sheet
  2. Certificate to prove date of birth
  3. JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  4. Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  5. Valid photo identity card
  6. Fee payment slip
  7. JEE Main admit card 2022
  8. JEE Main 2022 score card
  9. Disability certificate (if any)
  10. Caste certificate (if any)
  11. Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

Following the completion of BTech counselling process, the admission committee will allot the colleges on the basis of the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter from the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

