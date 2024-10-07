How Israel-Hamas War Has Impacted Schools In Gaza

The year-long war between Israel and Palestinian fighters has caused destruction on both sides. Gaza City, the stronghold of Hamas for the last 16 years, has been the worst hit. Public places such as roads, schools and hospitals have suffered significant damage. The destruction of educational infrastructure has forced students to struggle with their studies.

According to data from United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Gaza had 737 schools in 2018. Of these, UNRWA managed 288 schools in which least 9,367 teachers were employed. However, no students have attended school since November 6, 2023, when the Ministry of Education suspended the 2023-2024 school year due to the ongoing war, as per a report in Al Jazeera.

Over 40 per cent of schools in Gaza are operated by UNRWA, while the remaining is managed by the Palestinian Authority or private entities. All schools are currently closed, with more than 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents displaced, the outlet further said. Additionally, 90 per cent of Palestinian Authority schools have sustained direct or indirect damage, and about 29 per cent buildings are out of service.

As per Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Ministry of Education has announced plans to implement e-learning for students in Gaza, with classes being conducted from the occupied West Bank. However, this model faces significant challenges due to frequent telecommunications blackouts and a lack of stable electricity and internet access for both students and teachers.

Today marks a year since Hamas's attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people. Over 41,000 people have died in Gaza, with nearly all of its residents displaced, according to the UN. Hezbollah later joined the conflict, escalating tensions across the Middle East.