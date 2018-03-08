International Women's Day 2018: Female Pioneers In India To Inspire Students On International Women's Day, learn about women who were pioneers in the field of science, arts, commerce, law, medicine and engineering.

Share EMAIL PRINT International Women's Day: First Women in India in different fields New Delhi: The world is celebrating International Women's Day today. It is a day to celebrate the indomitable spirit of women and to advocate equal rights for women all around. It is a general perception that science is a field for boys and arts for girls. The enrolment ratio in the various streams, show that these perceptions are still being honored as the truth. To break the myth, on this day we bring you some women from Indian History who fought for their right to education and were pioneers in varying fields.





Rukhmabai Raut: was an Indian physicist who had to fight for her right to education. She was a child bride who realized that her husband would not support her educational pursuits. She was, eventually, embroiled in a legal battle with her husband which ended in divorce and she sailed to England to study Medicine. It was because of her case that the Age of Consent Act, 1891 was brought to light.





Anandibai Joshi: Anandibai Joshi is considered to be the first female physician in India. She completed her degree in medicine from United States of India in 1886.





Kadambini Ganguly: Kadambini Ganguly is another woman associated with the field of medicine. She completed her degree in western medicine in India around the same time as Anandi Gopal Joshi.





Cornelia Sorabji: is associated with the field of law. She was the first woman graduate from Bombay University and also the first woman to study law at Oxford University. She was also the first woman to practice law in India and England.





Janaki Ammal: Janaki Ammal is known for her pursuit of scientific research. She was a botanist who is best known for her study of cytogenetics and phytogeography.





A. Lalitha: A Lalitha was the first electrical engineer who graduated from College of Engineering, Guindy. She worked briefly for Central Standards Organisation in Shimla and then helped her father in research. She eventually moved on to working for Associated Electrical Industries, a British firm.





Amrita Sher-Gil: Amrita Shergil was an eminent avant-garde woman artists of the early 20th century and was considered a pioneer of modern art in India.





Ismat Chugtai: Ismat Chugtai was an Urdu writer who is still known for her revolutionary and feminist stories which strove to lay bare the hypocrisy of the Indian society. She was also a member of the Progressive Writer's Association.





Amrita Pritam: Amrita Pritam was an Indian writer who wrote in Punjabi and Hindi. One of her best known works is 'Pinjar', a novel which highlighted the violence perpetrated on women during the partition of India. The novel has also been adapted in a movie.





Female Achievers In Education And Jobs In 2017​



Sumati Morarjee: Sumati Morarjee is considered to be the first woman to head an organization of ship owners. Before becoming the president of Indian National Steamship Owners' Association in 1956, she had already had years of experience in managing the Scindia Steam Navigation Company. She was also among close associates of Mahatma Gandhi and worked with him during the independence struggle.





Click here for more



The world is celebrating International Women's Day today. It is a day to celebrate the indomitable spirit of women and to advocate equal rights for women all around. It is a general perception that science is a field for boys and arts for girls. The enrolment ratio in the various streams, show that these perceptions are still being honored as the truth. To break the myth, on this day we bring you some women from Indian History who fought for their right to education and were pioneers in varying fields. Rukhmabai Raut was an Indian physicist who had to fight for her right to education. She was a child bride who realized that her husband would not support her educational pursuits. She was, eventually, embroiled in a legal battle with her husband which ended in divorce and she sailed to England to study Medicine. It was because of her case that the Age of Consent Act, 1891 was brought to light.Anandibai Joshi is considered to be the first female physician in India. She completed her degree in medicine from United States of India in 1886.Kadambini Ganguly is another woman associated with the field of medicine. She completed her degree in western medicine in India around the same time as Anandi Gopal Joshi. Cornelia Sorabji is associated with the field of law. She was the first woman graduate from Bombay University and also the first woman to study law at Oxford University. She was also the first woman to practice law in India and England.Janaki Ammal is known for her pursuit of scientific research. She was a botanist who is best known for her study of cytogenetics and phytogeography.A Lalitha was the first electrical engineer who graduated from College of Engineering, Guindy. She worked briefly for Central Standards Organisation in Shimla and then helped her father in research. She eventually moved on to working for Associated Electrical Industries, a British firm.Amrita Shergil was an eminent avant-garde woman artists of the early 20th century and was considered a pioneer of modern art in India.Ismat Chugtai was an Urdu writer who is still known for her revolutionary and feminist stories which strove to lay bare the hypocrisy of the Indian society. She was also a member of the Progressive Writer's Association.Amrita Pritam was an Indian writer who wrote in Punjabi and Hindi. One of her best known works is 'Pinjar', a novel which highlighted the violence perpetrated on women during the partition of India. The novel has also been adapted in a movie.Sumati Morarjee is considered to be the first woman to head an organization of ship owners. Before becoming the president of Indian National Steamship Owners' Association in 1956, she had already had years of experience in managing the Scindia Steam Navigation Company. She was also among close associates of Mahatma Gandhi and worked with him during the independence struggle.Click here for more Education News