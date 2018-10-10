International Indian School Of Jeddah Crisis Resolved, Classes To Resume Soon

Classes in the Boys Section of IISJ will resume soon, says Indian officials

By the intensive efforts of Indian Embassy and Consulate the crisis of International Indian School of Jeddah or IISJ building crisis is resolved, a school official told NDTV. Earlier this week, parents, students and alumni from the CBSE-affiliated IISJ have demanded help from the Indian government after the school, where around 11,000 students study has received orders from a local court to vacate the land it is situated.

In a tweet, the office of the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has also said the classes in the Boys Section of IISJ will resume soon.

It also said extensive efforts of Embassy/Consulate succeeded in achieving a relief and sustainable deal to avert a crisis.

The office of the Consulate General appreciated the support of Ministry of External Affairs in finding a solution.

"By the grace of Almighty and intensive efforts of our Embassy and Consulate the crisis of Boys' Section building is resolved," the school official told NDTV.

After the classes were stopped in the current school building, several people, including Shashi Tharoor MP and Binoy Viswam PM, demanded the intervention of the Government in finding solution.

