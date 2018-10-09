Students, Parents Demand Government Intervention To Stop Closure Of CBSE School In Jeddah

A parent alleged that the school authorities had received the court order two months ago

Parents, students and alumni from the CBSE-affiliated International Indian School of Jeddah (IISJ) have demanded help from the Indian government after the school, where around 11,000 students study has received orders from a local court to vacate the land it is situated.

A parent alleged that the school authorities had received the court order two months ago and according to him, they, "were sleeping on the issue and finally ended up throwing 11000 students in the street and disrupting their education".

An official associated with the managing committee of the school said the owner of the land has been demanding a new lease agreement with an unreasonable annual rent that the school cannot afford and the eviction order from the local court followed this after a legal battle.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Kerala, has demanded Indian embassy to renegotiate the rent rather than move the school out of its current location.

Serious issue. I've just received a representation myself, having visited the school in 2009. Embassy should renegotiate the rent rather than move the school. Wealthy NRIs cld help make up the difference. If Govt's inflexibility leads to eviction it'll be an embarrassment4 India. https://t.co/7YTTrepkZf - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2018

Binoy Viswam, CPI MP, has written a letter to the Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj saying this unexpected eviction order has put both students and teachers of school under stake and they are anguished about their future.

Parents, students,alumni of CBSE-affiliated International Indian School of Jeddah have demanded help from Indian government after the school, where around 11,000 students study has received orders from a local court to vacate the land it is situated.#Save_IISJ@SushmaSwarajpic.twitter.com/TSy2dAyvtP - Maitree (@ItsMaitree) October 9, 2018

He requested the minister's office to make necessary intervention in this matter with Saudi Arabian government to ensure the smooth functioning of the school.

Several students, using social media, have also written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and requested their intervention.

Here is one tweet from a parent:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/IndianEmbRiyadh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IndianEmbRiyadh</a> <br><br>International Indian School Jeddah in big crisis today,as court ordered to vacate the main building by 9 Oct, 18. Over 11000 students and parents are in agony. Kindly request the involvement of Ministry of HRD and External Affairs to save our school.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaveIISJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaveIISJ</a></p>— Abdul Nasar (@AbdulNa11057178) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbdulNa11057178/status/1048839882846732293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 7, 2018</a></blockquote>

