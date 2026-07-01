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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Till July 21

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 notification has been released for 6,716 vacancies. Applications begin on July 1, check eligibility, important dates and selection process.

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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Till July 21
IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 registrations open, apply by July 21.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee Recruitment 2026 for a total of 6,716 vacancies across participating public sector banks. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in, from July 1 to July 21, 2026. 

The recruitment process includes a Preliminary Examination in August 2026, followed by the Main Examination in October 2026 and interviews thereafter. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, important dates, and application guidelines before submitting their forms.  

Direct Link: IBPS PO Online Registration 2026

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for IBPS PO 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility conditions:

  • Applicants should be between 20 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2026.  
  • Candidates must possess the prescribed educational qualifications relevant to the post they are applying for.  
  • The recruitment includes posts such as IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.  
  • Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.  

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Check the given below important dates for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026:

  • Online registration begins: July 1, 2026
  • Last date to apply and pay fees: July 21, 2026
  • Preliminary exam call letter: August 2026
  • Preliminary examination: August 2026
  • Preliminary result: September/October 2026
  • Main exam call letter: October 2026
  • Main examination: November 2026
  • Interview round: November/December 2026
  • Provisional allotment: January 2027  

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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