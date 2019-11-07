Infosys Science Foundation Announces $100K Infosys Prize

The Infosys Prize celebrates the success of the recipients in science and research.

Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2019 in six categories - Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. The Prize celebrates the success of the recipients in science and research by recognizing their achievements in each category. The prize for each category comprises a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of $ 100,000 (or its equivalent in Rs) this year.

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2019 in the six categories are:

Engineering and Computer Science - Sunita Sarawagi, Institute Chair Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Humanities - Manu V. Devadevan, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi

Life Sciences - Manjula Reddy, Chief Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad

Mathematical Sciences - Siddhartha Mishra, Professor, Department of Mathematics, ETH Zurich

Physical Sciences - G. Mugesh, Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Social Sciences - Anand Pandian, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, Johns Hopkins University

A panel of accomplished jurors comprising renowned scholars and professors shortlisted the winners of Infosys Prize 2019 from 196 nominations.

The Jury Chairs included Prof. Kaushik Basu, Prof. Arvind, Prof. Shrinivas Kulkarni, Prof. Akeel Bilgrami, Dr. Mriganka Sur and Prof. Srinivasa S.R. Varadhan.

S. D. Shibulal, Co-founder, Infosys Limited and President of the Infosys Science Foundation, said, "The Infosys Prize continues to recognize exemplary work in scientific research and enquiry. Many Infosys Prize laureates have gone on to contribute significantly in key areas like healthcare, genetics, climate science, astronomy and poverty alleviation, amongst other things. Their work has immediate implications for the human race and the planet. We hope it catalyzes social development."

Elaborating on the importance of Fundamental research at the event, N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder - Infosys, Trustee - Infosys Science Foundation, said, "We should start helping our youngsters pursue fundamental research enthusiastically. They should be encouraged and equipped to become contributors to solving huge problems that confront us every day. I want India to be a place where discovery and invention happen every month."

