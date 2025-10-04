India's Top Billionaires In 2025 And Their Educational Backgrounds

Richest People In India 2025: India's wealthiest individuals demonstrate how the right combination of mindset, skills, and education can drive success in business and entrepreneurship. Among the top 10 richest Indians, most have built fortunes in industries such as diversified businesses, steel, pharmaceuticals, telecom, vaccines, and software services.

Mukesh Ambani

Topping the Forbes list is Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. As of October 4, 2025, his net worth stands at 119.5 billion dollar. Ambani is a chemical engineer from the University Institute of Chemical Technology (formerly University Department of Chemical Technology), University of Mumbai (formerly University of Bombay), and he later pursued an MBA at Stanford University, USA.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani ranks as the second richest person in India. In the late 1970s, Adani applied to a Mumbai college but was rejected. He chose not to continue formal education and instead turned to business, eventually building a 220-billion dollar empire.

Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal, widow of Jindal Group founder Om Prakash Jindal, chairs the Jindal Group, which has interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. As of October 4, 2025, she has a net worth of 40 billion dollar, making her the third richest person and the wealthiest woman in India.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL Group and the Shiv Nadar Foundation has a net worth of 31.6 billion dollars. He attended Town Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam, completed his pre-university at The American College, Madurai, and earned a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. Nadar began his career at Walchand.

Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi is the Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, one of India's most valuable drug companies, and also leads Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company. He studied at Ajmera High School and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Bhawanipur Education Society College, University of Calcutta.