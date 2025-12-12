Indian Students And Educator Shortlisted For World Education Medals 2025

Recognising the achievement of three candidates from India, HP has announced two students and an educator as finalists for the World Education Medals 2025. The award highlights the innovative work of those using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform education and close learning gaps. HP celebrates worldwide achievers across three categories of leaders, educators and students for showcasing impact, leadership and advocacy in using AI for social good.

The students shortlisted include Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old student from Kerala who founded AIrealm Technologies Pvt Ltd and Ashwat Prasanna from Bengaluru, who founded EyeSight. These are among the top five in the ‘Students' category. Vineeta Garg, Head of IT at a Delhi school, is a finalist in the ‘Educators' category. They are competing against 15 global candidates.

Raul John Aju's ThinkCraft Academy initiative aims to democratise AI education, making it accessible to learners from rural schools to global universities. Ashwat Prasanna's work focuses on making STEM education accessible for visually impaired students. Vineeta Garg's EmpowerED with AI initiative develops multilingual AI resources and accessible tools for students and teachers.

Others nominated for this year's medals represent the US, the UAE and Philippines, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Italy and Greece. The winner of each of the three medals, chosen from the finalists by a Global Judging Academy comprising prominent individuals, will be announced next month and honoured at the Education Leaders Forum in London.

(With inputs from PTI)