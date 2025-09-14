Indian Overseas Bank Hiring 127 Specialist Officers: Apply Now

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a leading public sector bank headquartered in Chennai with branches across India and abroad, has invited online applications from eligible and experienced professionals for 127 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies in MMGS Scale II and III.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website www.iob.in from September 12, 2025 to October 3, 2025. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying, as the application fee/intimation charges once paid will neither be refunded nor adjusted for future recruitment. Candidates must ensure that all details are entered correctly while filling out the form.

Important Dates

• Start of Online Registration: September 12, 2025

• Last Date for Online Registration: October 3, 2025

• Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges: September 12 - October 3, 2025

Vacancy Details

• The total number of vacancies is 127.

• The number of posts is provisional and subject to change depending on the Bank's requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality / Citizenship

Applicants must be either:

1. A citizen of India, or

2. A subject of Nepal, or

3. A subject of Bhutan, or

4. A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

5. A person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or East African countries (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, Vietnam) with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age (as on September 1, 2025)

• Age limits, educational qualifications, and work experience requirements will be calculated as of 01.09.2025.

• Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government guidelines.

Educational Qualification

• Educational requirements vary according to the specific SO post. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for post-wise details.

Pay Scale and Emoluments (as on 01.09.2025)

• MMGS II: Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960

• MMGS III: Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

Additional allowances such as DA, HRA, and CCA will be paid as per existing rules.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

1. Online Examination

2. Interview

• Only shortlisted candidates who qualify in the online test will be called for the interview.

• Meeting eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee selection for the exam or interview.

• The list of candidates selected at each stage and the final merit list will be published on the official website.

Application Fee / Intimation Charges

The application fee and intimation charges are non-refundable, with specific amounts applicable to different categories. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 175, inclusive of GST, which covers only intimation charges. For all other categories, including OBC and EWS, the fee is Rs 1000, inclusive of GST.