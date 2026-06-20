Indian Olympiad Qualifier In Mathematics 2026 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility And More Details

IOQM 2026 Registration: The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has started the registration process for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026. Students interested in participating in the national-level mathematics olympiad screening examination can now apply through the official website. The IOQM 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026.

IOQM is the first stage of India's prestigious Mathematical Olympiad programme and offers talented students an opportunity to advance to higher levels of mathematics competitions, including international olympiads.

IOQM 2026 Registration Dates

According to the schedule released by HBCSE, registration activities have already begun. Centre registration will remain open from June 1 to June 26, 2026. Students can enroll through registered centres between June 1 and July 25, 2026.

The enrolment window will remain open from June 29 to July 25, 2026, for candidates eligible for direct online registration.

Students qualifying through subsequent stages of the Mathematical Olympiad programme may get opportunities to attend national training camps and represent India at international mathematics competitions. Several IITs also provide special admission benefits to students who perform exceptionally well in advanced stages of the Olympiad programme.

IOQM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Students

Students planning to appear for IOQM 2026 must meet the eligibility requirements prescribed by HBCSE.

Candidates should be studying in Classes 8 to 12 and must have been born between August 1, 2007, and July 31, 2014. Applicants must be eligible to hold an Indian passport and should have been studying and residing in India since 2024.

OCI cardholders may also apply, subject to applicable eligibility rules and court directions. Additionally, students should not have appeared for or be scheduled to appear in the Class 12 board examination before October 30, 2026, and must not have started university-level studies before June 1, 2027.

How to Apply for IOQM 2026 Registration?

Visit the official IOQM website at ioqm.mtai.org.in.

Click on the Registration/Enrolment link available on the homepage.

Choose the appropriate registration mode, through a registered centre or direct online enrolment, if eligible.

Enter the required personal, academic, and contact details carefully.

Upload the necessary documents and recent photograph in the prescribed format.

Pay the applicable registration fee through the available online payment options.

Review all the details entered in the application form before submission.

Submit the application form and complete the registration process.

Download and save the confirmation page or acknowledgement receipt for future reference

The IOQM 2026 syllabus is broadly based on NCERT Mathematics concepts from Classes 8 to 12. Important topics include algebra, geometry, combinatorics, and number theory, which form the foundation of olympiad-level mathematics problem-solving.